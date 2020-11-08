Advertisement
Large police presence in East Kildonan
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 1:06PM CST Last Updated Sunday, November 8, 2020 1:20PM CST
Police on Louelda Street Sunday afternoon. (Source: CTV News/Gary Robson)
WINNIPEG -- A heavy police presence could be seen Sunday afternoon in East Kildonan.
Police gathered at a home on Louelda Street near Concordia Avenue.
The area has been taped off and officers could be heard using a bullhorn.
Winnipeg Police Service said the incident is part of an ongoing investigation.
It said there is no threat to the public and is asking anyone in the area to give officers room to work.