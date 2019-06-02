Thick clouds of smoke blotted out the sky over a field in the rural municipality of St. Andrews from a large, out of control wildfire on Sunday.

The call came in to the St. Andrews fire department, and the volunteer fire department responded quickly. They arrived on Bay Road, and saw quick moving flames burning though roughly 10 acres of field and brush, threatening a group of homes in the rural community.

"It's been fairly dry," said witness Jonathan Skibicki. "I mean, we've only had one rainfall so far. So stuff is so dry."

After fighting the fire for roughly two hours Sunday afternoon, crews had the fire contained.