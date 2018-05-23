

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government has taken its concerns about the time crunch for cannabis legalization to the senate.

Manitoba Justice Minister Heather Stefanson said the concerns expressed in the submission related to road safety, law enforcement and general risk that could come with legalizing cannabis this summer.

“We’re concerned that we won’t have the safety measures in place prior to the legalization of cannabis, so we’re asking the federal government to take their time. Let’s get this right,” she said.

Stefanson said legalization should be delayed, but didn’t suggest an alternate date.

Cannabis is set to be legalized on July 1.