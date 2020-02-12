WINNIPEG -- Hollywood has come to Ile des Chenes, Man.

Actors Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne are starring in a movie that is filming in the community within the Rural Municipality of Ritchot.

The film is called "The Ice Road" and in it, Liam Neeson's character must race to free some trapped miners. To do it, he has to travel across a dangerous ice road.

The crew has previously been filming in Gimli. There are still upcoming shoots in the City of Winnipeg.