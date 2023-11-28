WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    OTTAWA -

    A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.

    Ken Hardie posted Monday that the weekend shooting, which left four people dead in Winnipeg, was "beyond troubling" and asked if it was connected to a "burn everything down" attitude creeping in from the United States.

    His post on X, formerly known as Twitter, then referred to "the 'creep' on the Canadian side" and mentioned the official Opposition leader by name.

    Hardie told The Canadian Press this morning that he stood by his Tweet and was not apologizing.

    But he changed his tune following a meeting this afternoon with Government House leader Karina Gould, who said earlier in the day that the post was "absolutely inappropriate."

    Hardie says he now realizes that the post was inappropriate, adding there is no direct link whatsoever between Poilievre and the Winnipeg killings, which are still under investigation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News