'Like part of the family': St. Boniface burger staple back after closing down last year

A beloved burger stand in St. Boniface is back in business.

Mrs. Mikes shut down last year after a half-century of serving the community. Now its doors have reopened and Winnipeggers were lined up to get their fill, even as snow fell on them.

"It's an institution. So glad to see it back," said patron Doug Little.

"They're just like part of the family," said Paulette Desrochers while waiting for her food.

The Mikos family has been running the restaurant since 1969, but last year after 54 years flipping burgers, then-owner Steve Mikos decided to hang up the apron and retire – much to the dismay of Mrs. Mikes regulars.

"(I would) come here with my mom. Even got an ice cream cone back in the 60s, late 60s," said Ken Burns. "Just those magic moments."

Brian Tascona said the burger joint has been a staple for him while living in the neighbourhood.

"Fact is that I've been coming here for over 50 years," said Tascona.

Despite closing the doors, the family was not done with the restaurant just yet.

"Cathy (Mikos) wasn't ready to go yet," said Christina Nakoulas, the niece of owner Cathy Mikos.

"She missed all her customers, we couldn't stay away. So we said, 'We need to come back and keep those burgers going for the community and for all of Winnipeg.'"

Even with Cathy Mikos taking over the restaurant, the time-tested menu is staying the same.

"Same formula. Same menu. Same tastes. Some everything," said Nakoulas.

With lineups of people braving the snow to get their hands on a king burger and chili fries, it's safe to say folks are happy to have them back.

"It's well worth the wait. It's well worth it," said Little.

"It's fantastic. Glad to have them back. They're part of the neighbourhood for decades," said Burns.

"It has a lot of history. And I think it's very, very important to have individual restaurants, apart from regular chains, making burgers. So it's wonderful that this is happening," said Tascona.

The feeling behind the grill is mutual.

"We're just happy to be back in the community and give (Winnipeggers) burgers that they've been eating for 50 years," said Nakoulas.