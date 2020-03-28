WINNIPEG -- The Bunn's Creek Liquor Mart was closed Saturday morning after a customer threatened staff on Friday night, saying they had COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said a customer coughed and sneezed on an employee, and on some of the surfaces within the Liquor Mart. The store was closed in order to do a thorough sanitization.

According to the spokesperson, the employee is at home, has been in touch with Health Links and will self-isolate for 14 days.

"Any incident that involves harm or a threat of harm against our employees is one we take seriously, but what this individual has done is malicious and unacceptable," said the spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

"This individual is a concern to our entire community - whether he actually has COVID-19 or is just using fear as a threat/weapon."

The store is providing the Winnipeg Police Service with footage of the incident.

-With files from CTV's Renee Rogers