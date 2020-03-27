WINNIPEG -- Liquor Mart stores across Manitoba are cutting back their hours in response to COVID-19.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries made the announcement Friday evening.

Starting Saturday, Liquor Marts in Brandon and Winnipeg will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and Sundays from noon- 6 p.m.

The Liquor Mart in True North Square will be open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and closed Sunday.

Store Hour changes at locations in the rest of Manitoba can be found online.

In a statement, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said they will also limit the number of customers in their stores due to social distancing guidelines, and product returns are not being accepted. Customers are asked to hold onto the items and the receipt, and it will be honoured at a later date.

The organization adds customers should pay with debit or credit when possible and they will have to pack their own items if they bring in a reusable bag.