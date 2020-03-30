WINNIPEG -- The provincial government is allowing the sale of alcohol with take-out and delivery meal service orders.

Jeff Wharton, Minister of Crown Services, announced the changes Monday afternoon saying only licensed establishments will be allowed to sell liquor.

“We have heard from restaurant owners who have expressed a strong interest in selling wine, beer and single-serve beverages through food take out or delivery service, and had already started the process of bringing in necessary changes,” said Wharton in a news release. “These businesses have been significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and by allowing this flexibility now, restaurants will be able to offer an additional service to customers when it is needed most.”

The government said despite the new public health order which doesn't allow restaurants and other commercial facilities to serve customers food at their location, these places will still be allowed to serve food for delivery and takeout. The new order came into effect on Monday.

Wharton said allowing businesses to sell alcohol will "provide greater opportunities and flexibility" for those who have been hit by COVID-19. He said it also give customers more options and convenience during the pandemic.

The sales will be linked to meal orders from restaurants and liquor pricing will be the same as if people were to dine-in.

These changes come after the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association called on the province to allow alcohol delivery and takeout orders last week.