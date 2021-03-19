WINNIPEG -- A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after a loaded rifle was seized by police officers Thursday evening.

Winnipeg police officers were patrolling The Promenade near Vaughan Street when they saw a man sitting near loading docks attempting to use narcotics with a glass pipe, police said. When officers were talking to the man, they saw what looked like a pistol-style handle of a gun inside an open backpack.

Police arrested the man and searched the backpack, and said officers found a loaded Ruger Mini-14, .223 rifle with a folding stock and a high-capacity magazine. In addition to the gun, a five-inch folding knife was also found.

Phung Minh was charged with multiple weapons charges, including two counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of possession contrary to a prohibition order.

Minh was detained in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court.