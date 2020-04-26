WINNIPEG -- One of Winnipeg's popular ice cream shops has re-opened for the summer – though it will look a little different.

Sargent Sundae, located across from Assiniboine Park on Portage Avenue, will be serving sweets to Winnipeggers once again.

"Thank you for being socially responsible and staying home," the ice cream shop said in an Instagram post. "After a long 6 months we had this winter and our extended spring absence, we are looking forward to opening up this Sunday."

If you plan on stopping by for some ice cream, the process of getting it will be different.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience," the shop said in another Instagram post. "We will be doing our best to get everything out for you when we can."

Sargent Sundae has posted its limited menus in the windows and in the patio area. Staff will be serving customers at the doors, as opposed to inside at the counter.

The shop said it will also be taking other physical distancing measures while serving – including limiting the number of cones and putting everything in dishes to limit the contact with others.