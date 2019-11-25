WINNIPEG – Multiple attempts to save a lone bear cub spotted on the side of a highway last week were unsuccessful, as the province said it believes the cub was hit by a car.

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba, an animal rescue group, said it had received a number of messages and calls about a small bear cub seen along Highway 6 last week. The sightings had the rescue’s president and founder Judy Stearns concerned.

“People (were) saying they had seen this cub repeatedly by itself, with no mother. So the assumption is that it’s orphaned,” Stearns told CTV News Winnipeg. “It shouldn’t be by itself out wandering around at this time of year.”

Stearns said when they receive reports of wandering bears, they pass them on to the province, which is able to deal with the sightings.

Manitoba Conservation and Climate said it was aware of the reports of the lone bear cub and staff had made multiple attempts to find it, without success.

The province said it was later reported that a bear cub had been hit by a car in the same area. The province said it believes it is the same cub.

Stearns told CTV News there’s a good chance orphaned cubs – like the one spotted – wouldn’t survive in the wild. She said anybody who sees a bear cub and is concerned should contact the province, or the Black Bear Rescue Manitoba at 204-461-4320 to report the sighting.

“When people do see a car by itself, especially in a dangerous situation beside a highway, contact someone as soon as they can and just report it, because the cub is in danger of being killed,” Stearns said.

Stearns said the rescue takes the cubs in and gives them shelter and food until they are large enough to be released back in the wild.

As for bear sightings, the province said it’s best to steer clear of bear cubs as the mother is usually not too far away.