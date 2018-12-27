

Jason Gaidola , CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg family says they went five days without their baggage while vacationing at a ski resort in B.C.

Jennifer Colpitts said she and her family boarded a Flair Air flight from Winnipeg to Kelowna to visit Big White Ski Resort on Dec. 23. When they touched down in B.C, their luggage did not.

“As we were there longer, and longer, we realized our bags are not coming,” Colpitts said.

The Colpitts were not the only ones without their belongings. Many Winnipeg passengers were also waiting for their luggage to arrive. A Flair Air official asked passengers to sign forms for a courier service to deliver their baggage.

"There were 30 or 40 people there without luggage, so my son picks us up and we went home and they said they're going to call us," Anne Novakoski said.

Novakoski said her luggage finally arrived on Boxing Day at her son’s home in Kelowna.

Julie Rempel, head of marketing and communications for Flair Air, released a statement explaining in part:

“The bags failed to be loaded on Dec. 23. The bag arrived in Kelowna on Dec. 24….”

The statement went on to say, “The courier company could not deliver to Big White on the 24th and would not deliver on the 25th. On the 26th the roads were in poor conditions – so the courier could not complete the journey. We regret the passenger was without her baggage for an extended period of time.”

Colpitts said she was eventually contacted by Flair Air and baggage was delivered Thursday. She says she’s upset with the lack of communication.

“The injustice of this situation, sort of reaps a cloud over your head and on your vacation, you try to forget about it, just be positive and go with the flow,” Colpitts said.

Rempel said the airline has informed passengers to bring receipts to the airline and they’ll reimburse them for any items they were required to purchase during that time.