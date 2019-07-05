Louise Bridge closed this weekend for maintenance: City of Winnipeg
The Louise Bridge is closed this weekend to drivers. File image.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 6:45AM CST
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 6:49AM CST
The Louise Bridge is closed this weekend to drivers while it undergoes maintenance and sidewalk repairs, according to the City of Winnipeg.
The bridge, which is between Sutherland Avenue and Nairn Avenue on Higgins Avenue, will be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday, the city said.
Pedestrians will be allowed to use the east sidewalk.
For Winnipeg Transit re-route information, follow @transitalerts or contact 311.