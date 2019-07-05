

CTV News Winnipeg





The Louise Bridge is closed this weekend to drivers while it undergoes maintenance and sidewalk repairs, according to the City of Winnipeg.

The bridge, which is between Sutherland Avenue and Nairn Avenue on Higgins Avenue, will be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday, the city said.

Pedestrians will be allowed to use the east sidewalk.

For Winnipeg Transit re-route information, follow @transitalerts or contact 311.