

Jaison Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





A sidewalk on the Louise Bridge is barricaded due to two holes large enough to see the river.

City Crews have blocked off the west side sidewalk of the Louise Bridge, after photos and a video circulated on social media showing two holes in the walkways pavement.

The holes are deep enough to see the flow of the Red River.

The city told CTV News that they’re aware of the holes and crews will be dispatched to inspect the bridge to determine what repairs will be needed.

The city says they have no timeline on when repairs will be completed or when the sidewalk will re-open.