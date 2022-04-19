Low-cost airline's inaugural flight to Winnipeg touches down

A low-cost airline which has dubbed itself 'ultra-affordable' has touched down in Winnipeg.

Lynx Air's inaugural flight to the city landed Tuesday morning at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, marking the first of many flights to land and take off from the prairie city.

"Our goal is to ensure that travellers can spend less and experience more and that's one of the reasons why Winnipeg was one of the top destinations that we would launch in our network," Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air, said Tuesday morning during a news conference at the airport.

"There's definitely no shortage of exciting things to do here in Winnipeg, and we want to show more people across Canada what there is to offer in this wonderful city."

McArthur said Winnipeg fares are 'ultra-affordable' starting at $59 taxes included for a limited time.

The airline is offering twice-weekly flights to both Calgary and Vancouver, but plans to expand its flights as of May 5 to add twice-weekly flights to Toronto and increase flights to Calgary to four times a week.

Nick Hays, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority, said the addition of Lynx Air to Winnipeg's airport is an exciting step.

"This summer is shaping up to be a very busy one here at the airport. There's a lot of pent-up demand for travel," Hays said.

"Air connectivity is always important for a community, of course, but especially so, coming out of the pandemic. Connectivity will play a crucial role in our collective recovery, adding jobs, adding dollars to our economy, and lifting our spirits."

More information about Lynx Air flights in and out of Winnipeg can be found online.