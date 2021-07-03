WINNIPEG -- A wildfire burning near Lynn Lake has destroyed several buildings as fire crews continue to keep the blaze away from the community.

A spokesperson from the province told CTV News a garage, a boat and two sheds have been lost to the fire.

The province said five wildfire crews would be battling the fire on Sunday with assistance from the local fire department and RCMP.

According to the spokesperson, the fire started south of Lynn Lake and burned north. They said the fire is not an immediate threat to the community but it is being closely monitored.

On Friday, a state of emergency was declared in the town and about 50 to 75 people were given shelter elsewhere in the community. They have since all been allowed to return.

The size of the fire is confirmed to be 53 hectares in size. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Manitoba Conservation Officer Service.

-With files from CTV's Renee Rodgers