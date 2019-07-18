

Manitoba’s first boys’ synchronized swimming club is getting off the ground and into the water this fall.

The creation of the club called "Boys Can Synch" is partly due to Winnipeg’s “Synchro Dads,” which is Manitoba’s first male synchronized swimming club, run by Aquatica Synchro Club in Winnipeg.

According to Aquatica, one of the goals of the men’s team was to promote artistic swimming to boys.

Brian Honey, one of the Synchro Dads, said in a May 2018 interview that he and other members originally got involved to have a way to relate to their daughters involved in the sport.

“We have a genuine appreciation for what they do now,” said Honey. “Now that we’ve tried to do what they do it’s amazing, they’re fantastic athletes and we’re very proud of them.”

One of the members of Synchro Dads recently took the Canada Artistic Swimming AquaGo instructor course so he can coach boys at the recreational level.

The first session of classes start on Sept. 14 and run until Dec. 6. The second session kicks off on Jan. 11 and ends on May 22.