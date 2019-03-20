

CTV Winnipeg





Police said one male has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a pedestrian vehicle-crash on Wednesday.

Officers received a call about the Osborne Street crash around 3 p.m.

Southbound Osborne at Morley Avenue, and northbound Osborne at Bartlett Avenue are closed. Police said delays in this area are expected through rush hour.

No other details about the incident are available at this time.