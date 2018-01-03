

CTV Winnipeg





A 33-year-old man has been charged following a number of firearm related incidents and concealing a machete on Tuesday.

Winnipeg police said around 5:30 p.m., a man exiting an apartment building in the 400 block of Cumberland Avenue was witness to another male pointing a gun at a victim’s head and threatening him.

Police said the suspect left the area and officers were notified.

The same suspect then went to a parkade where he confronted three people in a car and pointed a gun at them, police said.

Officers confronted the suspect as he was leaving the parkade where he was disarmed and placed under arrest.

Police said investigators seized the handgun along with a two-foot machete hidden in the man’s jacket. The man also threatened to kill both officers during his arrest.

Kyle Joseph Houle, 33, has been charged with a number of offences including, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.