WINNIPEG -- A man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle crash near West Hawk Lake.

Falcon Lake RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 44 just north of PR 312 around 3 p.m.

STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene, and said crews transported a man in his 50s to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.

Police said it is believed the driver of the motorcycle lost control and went into the ditch.

RCMP said more details on this crash are expected to be released Monday.