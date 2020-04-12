Man arrested after teen girl fatally shot on Manitoba First Nation: RCMP
Published Sunday, April 12, 2020 2:30PM CST
RCMP
WINNIPEG -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a teen girl was fatally shot on Waywayseecappo First Nation on Saturday, according to RCMP.
Around 7 p.m., the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) went to a home in the community, located near Russel, Man., due to a report that a gun was fired.
Once on scene, police found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital where she died.
RCMP said a man has been arrested and is in custody.
Mounties and MFNPS continue to investigate.