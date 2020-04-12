WINNIPEG -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a teen girl was fatally shot on Waywayseecappo First Nation on Saturday, according to RCMP.

Around 7 p.m., the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) went to a home in the community, located near Russel, Man., due to a report that a gun was fired.

Once on scene, police found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital where she died.

RCMP said a man has been arrested and is in custody.

Mounties and MFNPS continue to investigate.