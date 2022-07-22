Man arrested for assaulting victim on several occasions: Brandon police

Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested and charged a 29-year-old man for assaulting the same victim several times over the last few months.

Police received a report of the assaults, which all involved the same suspect and victim, on Tuesday.

Officers investigated and allege that the suspect assaulted the victim on a number of occasions, threatened to kill the victim, and damaged the victim’s property.

Police also allege the suspect, who was subject of a parole order with conditions to not consume alcohol, was “highly intoxicated” at the time of the altercations.

Brandon police officers arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

The 29-year-old male suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a number of charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.