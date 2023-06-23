Man arrested for sexual assault during massage: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 40-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage in May.

According to police, a woman in 50s went to a business in the 700 block of Crescent Drive on May 16 to receive a massage from a licensed massage therapist. Officers allege that during the massage, she was touched in an unwanted sexual manner. The woman was not physically injured.

Police began to investigate shortly after the incident and arrested a 40-year-old man on Thursday. He is facing a charge of sexual assault, and has been released on an undertaking.

The man is no longer employed at the business.

The Winnipeg police’s sex crimes unit is investigating. Anyone who’d like to speak to an investigator can call 204-986-6245.