Man wanted for second-degree murder considered dangerous, should not be approached: WPS

Winnipeg investigators are calling on the public for information about two unrelated homicide investigations dating back to February.

The first began on Feb. 3. Police say Charles Danny Chartrand, 43, was found at a home in the 200 block of Fountain Street with critical injuries from being stabbed.

He later died.

The homicide unit began investigating, and acquired surveillance images showing two people in the area.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying them, as they believe these people have valuable information to help with the investigation.

A person of interest in the February homicide of Charles Danny Chartrand is shown in an undated surveillance image provided by the Winnipeg Police Service.

A second person of interest in the February homicide of Charles Danny Chartrand is shown in a pair of undated surveillance images provided by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police searching for man wanted for second-degree murder

The second investigation dates back to Feb. 25.

Police found Kevin Delaney Flett, 26, with fatal injuries near Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue.

Officers say Flett was a member of the St. Theresa Point First Nation and was living in Winnipeg at the time.

In April, a warrant for second-degree murder was issued for 30-year-old Tyron Custer Harper in connection with the death.

Police are searching for him. They say Harper should not be approached, and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on either investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers