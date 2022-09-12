Man arrested in Brandon for picking up and tossing teen: police

(File image) (File image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'

As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of York walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022.  (Phil Noble/pool photo via AP)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island