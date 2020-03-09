WINNIPEG -- A man arrested in connection with the October 2003 homicide of Nicolle Hands has been released from custody and has not been charged, the RCMP announced Monday.

It comes less than 48 hours after the Mounties announced a Winnipeg man was arrested Saturday in relation to the more than 16-year-old homicide following an 18-month investigation by Project Devote.

Nicolle, 32, was found fatally injured on Oct. 2, 2003 in her Winnipeg apartment on Mountain Avenue while her three children and a babysitter slept in the next room. Nicolle was rushed to hospital and died three days later.

Hours before Monday’s update that the man arrested has been released, Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, told reporters the arrest was “a good step in resolving that homicide.”

“Project Devote has been working tirelessly on this,” said MacLatchy.

“It’s a very good news story to subject an arrest. That individual was arrested, interviewed, has been released now but we’re consulting with Crown on potential charges and the investigation continues.”

In a news release, the RCMP echoed those comments.

“This investigation remains very active and the family of Nicolle Hands continues to be updated on its progress,” the release said. “We will release further information when it becomes available.”

Nicolle Hands’ mother, Eleanor Hands, who lives in Kingston, Ont., said Monday morning she was happy to hear police made an arrest.

“I never thought the day would come that an arrest would be made,” said Eleanor. “I’m with Nicolle’s children and we’re sort of processing everything.”

Eleanor said the past 16 years have been difficult and hopes investigators will bring answers that will allow the family to stop worrying about Nicolle’s unsolved homicide.

“It’s going to take time for us all to get ourselves reorganized and that but we’re all very happy,” said Eleanor.

Project Devote is a joint task force that was formed in 2011 by the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP to investigate cases involving missing and murdered and exploited people. One day before the arrest in Nicolle’s homicide was announced, Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said his officers are stepping away from Project Devote to investigate cases involving missing and murdered and exploited people in a new way. It means Winnipeg officers who have previously been stationed at RCMP headquarters to work on Project Devote cases will no longer be working out of the building. Both the RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service have said they will continue working together on Project Devote cases.

On Monday, MacLatchy noted the primary investigator in Nicolle’s homicide is an investigator with the Winnipeg Police Service.

“We will continue to work very closely with Winnipeg Police Service on this,” said MacLatchy. “The fact that they’ve moved their folks out of RCMP headquarters where Project Devote was centered doesn’t mean we’re going to stop working on these files together and that’s the message going forward – we will continue case-by-case working with our Winnipeg Police Service colleagues on these cases.”