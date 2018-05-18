

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police arrested a man alleged to be responsible for seven robberies dating back to 2009.

The arrest came Thursday following a bank robbery on St. Anne’s Road around 8 p.m.

Officers say a man wearing a disguise and armed with a knife took money from a teller before fleeing.

Police arrested a suspect around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Kettering Street.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for six other robberies including five that happened at financial institutions around Winnipeg between February and April 2018.

The first happened in January 2009 at a Hargrave Street restaurant.

Police say in that case, the suspect grabbed a female employee, demanded money, and then swung a knife at another employee who pursued the suspect outside.

The suspect was armed with a knife during five of the robberies, police say.

Andre Jason Marceu, 43, is charged with seven counts of robbery, disguise with intent and possession of a weapon.