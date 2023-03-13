Man arrested in connection with two downtown Winnipeg stabbings

Two people are in hospital and a suspect is in custody following a pair of stabbings in Winnipeg’s downtown last week.

At around 5:10 p.m. on March 10, the Winnipeg Police Service was notified about two men in their 30s who were stabbed in the area of Portage Avenue and Smith Street.

The first incident happened at a store in the 200 block of Portage. According to police, a man was shopping in the store when he was confronted by a man with a knife. Police allege the man then stabbed the victim and left the store.

Just a few moments later, the same suspect allegedly confronted a second man. Police said the two men had a short conversation before the second victim was stabbed and the suspect ran away.

Officers found the suspect near Portage Avenue and Garry Street, saying that he was in an “intoxicated state.” The two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition and were later upgraded to stable.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault