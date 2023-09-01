Man charged following Brandon homicide

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 46-year-old man in Brandon earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Brandon Police Service, a suspect was located on Thursday and arrested.

Jarrod Paul has been charged with second-degree murder and was taken into custody.

The incident took place on Aug. 27, when police found a man suffering from “injuries consistent with a stabbing” in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue.

The victim, later identified as Robert Hall, died in hospital from his injuries.

Paul is scheduled to appear in Brandon court later Friday.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.