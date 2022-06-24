Man charged with impaired driving after passing out at Brandon drive-thru

Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested a Saskatchewan man on Thursday after he was found passed out at a restaurant drive-thru.

Just after midnight, police officers in Brandon went to the restaurant in the 1900 block of Richmond Avenue due to a report of a driver passed out at the drive-thru.

Police arrested the 47-year-old man, who provided samples of his breath, which officers allege were twice the legal limit.

The man was taken into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 30 on charges of driving while ability impaired and driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in the blood.

SECOND IMPAIRED DRIVING INCIDENT

About an hour later, Brandon police dealt with a second, unrelated impaired driving incident.

Police said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop at Pacific Avenue and Westcott Bay.

Police allege the 27-year-old man who was driving the car “showed signs of impairment.” The man provided samples of his breath, which police say were over the legal limit.

The man was processed by way of immediate roadside prohibition.

None of the charges in these incidents have been proven in court.