

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said a man has been charged with kidnapping after a chase that began with police noticing a vehicle driving erratically on Saturday.

Around 12:50 a.m., officers saw a vehicle reportedly driving in an erratic way in the McGregor Street and Jarvis Avenue area. The WPS followed the vehicle, and eventually AIR1 was called in to track the vehicle as police cars on the road backed off.

The vehicle continued to speed through Winnipeg, allegedly running through stop signs and red lights. Eventually it turned onto the north Perimeter Highway where it was stopped with tire deflation devices, but not before some tense moments.

On the Perimeter, the vehicle reportedly drove eastbound in a westbound lane at a speed that police said was around 160-170 kilometres an hour. That’s when the deflation device caused one of the vehicle’s tires to gradually deflate, but the driver continued until the tire separated from the vehicle. Police said the vehicle was eventually stopped against a ditch and the driver ran, but was taken into custody a short distance away.

Inside the vehicle officers found a female who reportedly said she had been taken against her will from her home in the Weston neighbourhood,

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with a slew of offences including driving while ability impaired, assault, forcible confinement and kidnapping.

He is in custody.