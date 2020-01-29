WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been charged with murder after a shooting at a downtown hotel earlier this month.

On Jan. 12, police were called to the Windsor Hotel on Garry Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police said three men were found with injuries, and were taken to hospital in critical condition. One of the men has since passed away. He’s been identified as 20-year-old Yassin Abdu Ahmed.

On Tuesday afternoon, police surrounded a vehicle and arrested a suspect in the area of Fermor Avenue and Autumnwood Drive. Police said at the time of the arrest, the suspect was in possession of a firearm magazine containing several rounds of ammunition.

Alrick Denon Banton, 28, has been charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of discharging a restricted firearm with intent, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.