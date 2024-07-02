Man dead after argument escalates to fatal attack: Winnipeg police

A suspect has been arrested after an argument escalated into a fatal attack in Winnipeg’s King Edward neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) began to investigate around 12:15 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of an injured man in the 600 block of King Edward Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man with life-threatening injuries. The victim, who has been identified 43-year-old Eugene Rob Ryan Little, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested a man who was nearby to the scene.

Police investigated and determined the suspect and victim, who were known to each other, were having an argument that escalated into a fatal attack.

Dion Tyson Jamie Wood, 23, has been charged with manslaughter. He is in custody.

Anyone with information, including surveillance video, is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.