WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was assaulted near Burrows Avenue Thursday night.

Winnipeg police confirmed Delaney Lee Sinclair was the victim of homicide after officers found him in the Burrows – Keewatin neighbourhood suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were called to the area for a report that a man had been assaulted in the first 100 block of Gilbert Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Responding officers found Sinclair nearby in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue and immediately began emergency CPR.

Sinclair was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

Police said a man has been taken into custody, but no charges have been laid.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating, and are asking anyone with information that may help investigators to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

This is a developing story. More to come.