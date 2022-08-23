Man found safe after disappearance prompted silver alert

Winnipeg police say a missing man whose disappearance prompted a silver alert has been found safe.

The 77-year-old man had been last seen in Winnipeg’s West End on Monday at 8 a.m. Police issued a silver alert for the man Tuesday, asking the public to call police if he was found.

Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult person is reported missing, police said in a news release.

On Tuesday evening, police said the man had been safely located.