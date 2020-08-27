WINNIPEG -- A man has is in grave condition following a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End Wednesday night.

Winnipeg police officers went to the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 8:45 p.m. following a report of shots fired in the area.

Once they got to the scene, officers found an injured man who had been shot.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and remains in grave condition, according to police.

The homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News