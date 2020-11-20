WINNIPEG -- A man in his 20s is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Manitoba yet, as the province's death toll surpasses 200.

On Friday, the province said the man is from the Winnipeg health region. No further details about his death have been released. He is the youngest person to die of the virus in the province.

Health officials reported eight additional deaths which include:

a female in her 50s from the Northern health region;

a female in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Keekinan Centre;

a female in her 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region;

a male in his 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak;

a male in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home; and

a male in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak.

In total, 207 Manitobans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit the province in March.

Friday also saw 438 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, including:

22 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

28 cases in the Northern health region;

27 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

114 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

247 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

This is a developing story. More to come.