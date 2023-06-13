Man killed after being hit by train: RCMP

A 43-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday morning.

According to RCMP, officers were called to 8th Street NW in Portage la Prairie at 6:30 a.m., saying a Canadian Pacific train going west hit a man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP and CP Rail for additional information.