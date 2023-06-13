Man killed after being hit by train: RCMP
A 43-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday morning.
According to RCMP, officers were called to 8th Street NW in Portage la Prairie at 6:30 a.m., saying a Canadian Pacific train going west hit a man.
The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
CTV News has reached out to RCMP and CP Rail for additional information.
