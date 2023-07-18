Man killed after being thrown from boat: RCMP

A 40-year-old Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation man has died after he was thrown from a boat Monday evening.

According to RCMP, officers from Nelson River were called to the crash at the Notigi Boat Launch just outside of Nisichawayasihk at approximately 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found an injured 30-year-old man and a dead 40-year-old man. The boat had severe damage to its front end.

In a news release, RCMP said the 30-year-old man was driving the boat when it hit debris in the water, causing the boat to veer off-course and eject the 40-year-old man. The driver was able to get the passenger back into the boat, but he died from his injuries.

RCMP said the two men, who were from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, were the only two people in the boat.

No charges are being considered, RCMP said.