Man killed following snowmobile crash: RCMP

A 25-year-old man has died following a collision involving a snowmobile and a pedestrian in Pimicikamak Cree Nation on Sunday.

Cross Lake RCMP responded to the crash at approximately 5:20 a.m. The initial investigation determined a snowmobile with two riders hit a pedestrian on the main road in the area of New Alberts Lake.

The driver of the snowmobile was taken to the nursing station, but died from his injuries.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was taken to the nursing station with serious injuriues, and later transported to a Winnipeg hospital.

The passenger of the snowmobile, also from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said the driver and the passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The investigation continues with the help of the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.