WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police officers received a call about the collision just before 6:30 a.m. The crash, which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, happened in the area of Ness Avenue and Harcourt Street.

Ness Avenue was closed in both directions between Moray and Harcourt Streets for the investigation. It has since been reopened, and the man's condition has been upgraded to stable.