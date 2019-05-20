Featured
Man shot in Portage La Prairie airlifted to Winnipeg in critical
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 12:40PM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 20, 2019 12:43PM CST
A 22-year-old Langruth man was shot in Portage La Prairie and airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg in critical condition early Sunday morning.
The RCMP says officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:30 a.m. in a residence on 1st Street NW in Portage La Prairie.
STARS Air Ambulance transported the man to Winnipeg in critical condition, according to a spokesperson.
Police say the victim remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.
The RCMP continues to investigate.