

CTV Winnipeg





A 22-year-old Langruth man was shot in Portage La Prairie and airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg in critical condition early Sunday morning.

The RCMP says officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:30 a.m. in a residence on 1st Street NW in Portage La Prairie.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the man to Winnipeg in critical condition, according to a spokesperson.

Police say the victim remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.

The RCMP continues to investigate.