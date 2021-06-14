WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is responding to a shooting in the West Broadway neighbourhood, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

WPS posted on Twitter that multiple police officers were in the area of Balmoral Street and Young Street. Police said officers received a report that a man had been shot.

Balmoral Hall School is in lock-down. ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE. Parents will not be able to pick up students for the near future. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 14, 2021

Police said Balmoral Hall School was temporarily in lockdown, adding all the students and staff are safe. Parents are able to safely pick up students by taking Westminster Avenue directly to the front parking lot.

Residents are asked to stay off Furby Street, according to police.

An update on the man’s condition was not immediately known.

People are asked not to call 911 for updates to the situation. Winnipeg police said live updates will be posted on Twitter.

This is a developing story. More to come.