

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say a man was stabbed following a fight on a bus early Sunday morning.

It happened when a man boarded a bus around Graham Ave. and Donald St. then started yelling racial slurs at a man, police say.

The suspect reportedly took out a knife, threatened to stab the man and tried to follow him off the bus.

Two men intervened and one was stabbed in the lower body during a struggle.

Minutes before boarding the bus, police believe the suspect was involved in a robbery at bus stop near Graham Ave. and Edmonton St.

They say he held a knife to a man’s throat and stole his wallet and phone before taking off.

Devon Evan Charles Henderson, 23, is charged with robbery, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

He was detained in custody.