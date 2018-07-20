

CTV Winnipeg





Police have arrested a 31-year-old Winnipeg man after he stabbed and nearly robbed a man on July 18 while fishing along the Assiniboine River near Oxbow Bend Road and the Perimeter Highway.

The victim, a 25-year-old man and a friend were fishing when the suspect began fishing alongside them. After the victim’s friend left, the suspect argued with the victim, upon leaving he drove a vehicle into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim approached the suspect and was threatened before being stabbed. The suspect forced the victim to drive to a nearby back machine.

Once the arrived, the victim took out his keys and ran to a nearby Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Station for help.

Police arrested the suspect around 10 p.m. in the first 100 block of Harvlong Avenue and placed him under arrest.

The man has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

A warrant of apprehension and his parole was suspended. He’s since been returned to federal custody.