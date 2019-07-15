

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting in the 700 block of Maryland Street.

Police responded to the incident around 1:20 a.m.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.