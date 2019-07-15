Man taken to hospital in weekend shooting: police
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital on Sunday following a shooting on Maryland Street. (File image)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 12:31PM CST
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting in the 700 block of Maryland Street.
Police responded to the incident around 1:20 a.m.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.