Man wanted after allegedly threatening to kill RCMP officer in video

Manitoba RCMP has arrested one man and is searching for another after video threats to kill an RCMP officer were posted online.

According to RCMP, officers learned of the video on Aug. 31 at 6:05 p.m. The video, which was circulating on Facebook, allegedly showed a man with a firearm on his front porch with another man, making threats to kill the officer, who was at a neighbouring home in Ebb and Flow First Nation.

The officer was executing an arrest warrant at the time and wasn't aware of the firearms and threat RCMP said.

"The images indicated where the video was taken, and officers attended to the property immediately," RCMP said in a news release. "A drone was used to ascertain who was in the property, and the individuals inside came out and were throwing items at the drone. Instructions were provided by loudspeaker to come out of the residence, and five people exited."

Germaine Beaulieu, 29, was arrested and charged with uttering threats, possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He remains in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP is also searching for Keith Racette, 29, who is wanted on the same charges. RCMP said he is considered dangerous, and it's believed he is either in the community or has travelled to Winnipeg.

Racette is five-foot-nine, weighs 194 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. He has a large tattoo on the left side of his neck and a large birthmark on his left cheek.

RCMP said if Racette is seen, people should call 911 and not approach him.