WINNIPEG -- RCMP are searching for a 23-year-old man after a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in Dauphin, Man.

Officers were called to a home on 7th Avenue SE near 1st Street SE around 3:40 a.m., where they discovered the body of a 32-year-old man.

Police say an 18-year-old man was also injured in the attack and made his way to hospital before police arrived. He has since been released.

Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon is wanted for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

RCMP describe Ryan-McKinnon as six feet tall, 165 lbs, with light-brown hair and blue eyes.

He is from British Columbia, but has lived in the western Manitoba city since December. RCMP believe he may still in the Dauphin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.