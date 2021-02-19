WINNIPEG -- A man who stabbed a Winnipeg foster home manager to death will not be eligible for parole for 15 years.

Kane Moar, 23, was found guilty by a jury last September of second-degree murder for the death of Ricardo Hibi.

The sentence carries an automatic life sentence with parole eligibility set between 10 and 25 years.

The Crown argued Moar should not be eligible for 18 years, the defence said it should not be raised beyond ten years.

Justice Vic Toews landed on 15 years calling Moar’s actions brutal and unprovoked.

”He remains a high risk to reoffend violently.” said Toews

Moar, while on parole and facing charges related to a death inside Stony Mountain Institution, went to a foster home on McGee Street in December 2018.

Hibi would not let Moar in, and that is when the Crown says Moar stabbed Hibi three times, puncturing his heart.